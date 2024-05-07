Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. 9,529,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

