Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 2.7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $178.16 and last traded at $179.86. 28,973,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 103,570,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.76.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $568.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $17,495,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Once Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 95.0% during the first quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 734,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $129,083,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 110,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

