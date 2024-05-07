Albemarle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.
Albemarle has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Albemarle to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.
Albemarle Stock Performance
NYSE ALB traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,395,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.05.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
