Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Trading Up 0.2 %
SCCB stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.
About Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not
