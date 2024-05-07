Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 5.9 %
NASDAQ:BPYPP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 64,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,457. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Property Partners
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.