Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of ESGRO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. 23,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.33. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
About Enstar Group
