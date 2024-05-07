Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Office Properties Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 67,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01.
About Office Properties Income Trust
