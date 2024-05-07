Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 8,429 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after buying an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after buying an additional 1,818,910 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after buying an additional 2,121,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after buying an additional 155,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.15. 3,076,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,361. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

