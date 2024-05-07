Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,458,000 after purchasing an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Cummins Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.91. 677,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.36. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

