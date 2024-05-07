Machina Capital S.A.S. Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. Liberty Live Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLYVK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLYVK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 298,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,440. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other Liberty Live Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 6,457,501 shares of company stock worth $179,148,132 in the last three months.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

