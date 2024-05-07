Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $969.97. The company had a trading volume of 358,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,227. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.80 and a 52-week high of $998.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $943.14 and a 200 day moving average of $898.30. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $836,279.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,095 shares of company stock worth $8,729,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

