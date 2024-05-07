Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance
Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 40,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,532. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.
About Brookfield Property Preferred
