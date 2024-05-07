Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

Shares of BPYPM stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 40,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,532. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

