Wynn Resorts, Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,366. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $113.50.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

