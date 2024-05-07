Wynn Resorts, Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.
Wynn Resorts has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.
Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %
Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,366. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $113.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.43.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
