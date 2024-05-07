1,154 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 2.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $18.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $711.87. 626,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $803.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $802.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.44.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

