Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,079,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 845,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,677,000 after acquiring an additional 401,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,763,000 after purchasing an additional 393,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,398,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.10. 928,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

