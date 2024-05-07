fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Roth Mkm cut their price target on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.07.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.35. 2,129,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,491,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The company had revenue of $410.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 252,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,536.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 181,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 170,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

