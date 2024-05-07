Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Air Transport Services Group updated its FY24 guidance to $0.55-0.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.550-0.800 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

ATSG opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATSG shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.