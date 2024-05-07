Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $56.49 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $854,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $301,890,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,077,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,165,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,380,000 after purchasing an additional 886,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.