Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target to $220.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.46.

Shares of GTLS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.88. The company had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,809. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

