Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.89.

MTL traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.21. 387,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. Analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

