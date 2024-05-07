APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Raised to $57.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 90.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

APA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,527.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

