Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

LMND has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.51. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lemonade will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $165,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

