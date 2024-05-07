Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 555 Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $545.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.46 and a 52 week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

