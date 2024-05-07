Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on May 24th

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Runway Growth Finance has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Runway Growth Finance to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

RWAY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

