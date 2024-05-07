Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $516.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $382.70 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $514.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.29.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

