Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,244 shares of company stock worth $12,360,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LH opened at $201.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

