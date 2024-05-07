Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average is $64.12. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total transaction of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.