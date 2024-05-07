Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 696 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total value of $778,780.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $24,268,969 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 107.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $477.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.