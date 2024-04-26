Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Raised to C$23.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up C$0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$20.85. 443,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,852. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$11.38 and a 52 week high of C$22.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

