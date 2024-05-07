Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,227,957 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 597,464 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $795.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 509,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.0% in the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

