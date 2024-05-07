Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $46.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,894 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $388.74. 2,424,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,838. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $398.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

