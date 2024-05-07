iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 984,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 514,847 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

