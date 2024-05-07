The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $4.29 on Tuesday, hitting $346.70. 1,567,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,111. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.93.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

