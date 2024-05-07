Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 5.9%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.70. 858,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 855,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. StockNews.com raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.11.

Get Angi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Angi

Angi Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Angi by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.