Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 26th (AAV, ABCB, AMAL, APPF, ARHS, ASB, ATNI, AXP, BHP, BPMC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 26th:
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the stock.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.
ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the stock.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.
Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,900.00.
TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $87.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $625.00.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.
Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $455.00.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.
NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.
