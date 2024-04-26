Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 26th (AAV, ABCB, AMAL, APPF, ARHS, ASB, ATNI, AXP, BHP, BPMC)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 26th:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $241.00 target price on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price target on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the stock.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its strong-buy rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They currently have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1,900.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $160.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $87.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $192.00 price target on the stock.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 10 ($0.12) target price on the stock.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $625.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a $480.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $450.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $465.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $455.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

