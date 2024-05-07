New Fortress Energy (NFE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

NFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Fortress Energy

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.