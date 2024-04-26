Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.37% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
