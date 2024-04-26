Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$82.00.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.66. 433,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,897. The company has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$68.79.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.