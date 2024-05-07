Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hecla Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HL shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

