Ramaco Resources (METC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ramaco Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 3.6 %
METC opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $695.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.
Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.