Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.230-6.530 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. Otter Tail has a twelve month low of $68.96 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

