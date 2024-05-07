IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million.

IBEX stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

