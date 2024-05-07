Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $564.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNTK shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

