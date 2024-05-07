Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at 4.330-4.330 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $55.96 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

