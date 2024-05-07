EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $158.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EGP

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

In related news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.