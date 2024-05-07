ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.56.

OGS stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

