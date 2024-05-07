Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon R. Duane acquired 6,920 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Articles

