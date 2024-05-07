Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($2.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by $0.20. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 246.80% and a negative return on equity of 81.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RKDA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

