Summit Global Investments Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $209.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.18 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

