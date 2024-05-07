Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,677 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $40,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,484 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,261,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after acquiring an additional 595,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,140,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 443,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OMFL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 330,909 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.