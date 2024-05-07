Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $294.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 294.50 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 294.50 ($3.70), with a volume of 621666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385.50 ($4.84).

Redde Northgate Stock Down 23.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £665.86 million, a PE ratio of 516.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 373.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 359.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.84), for a total value of £19,250 ($24,183.42). 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

